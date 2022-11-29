Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson reportedly lacerated a kidney in win over Packers, out indefinitely

Philadelphia Eagles starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson left Sunday night’s 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers with what was called a rib injury. But according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, it was much worse.

Gardner-Johnson’s right kidney was reportedly lacerated when he executed a big hit on Packers WR Christian Watson in the first half.

After the hit, Gardner-Johnson fell to the ground and was down for a bit, but made it to the sideline with help from trainers and then was immediately carted into the locker room.

Head coach Nick Sirianni gave an update on CJGJ Monday, but wasn’t able to say much beyond where the injury was located.

Surgery is apparently not an option to repair Gardner-Johnson’s kidney, and he’ll reportedly be out indefinitely as it heals. However, according to Pelissero, the injury isn’t expected to be season-ending. CJGJ already posted on Instagram that he’ll be back.

Gardner-Johnson is in his first season with the Eagles after spending three in New Orleans, and he’s been a big piece for the Eagles. He’s caught six interceptions this year, which isn’t just the most on the Eagles, it’s the most in the NFL. He’ll be missed while he’s out, but rookie Reed Blankenship came in and did a decent job of taking over. He made a few big mistakes (an unnecessary roughness call in the third quarter, allowing a Packers receiver to zip right by him and run down the field for a touchdown in the fourth quarter), but he also made CJGJ proud by making a pick of his own in the second quarter.

At 10-1, the Eagles have the best record in the NFL. They’ll put that record to the test on Sunday when they face the Tennessee Titans at 1:00pm ET.