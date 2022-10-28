Eagles’ Robert Quinn trade has ex-Cowboys DE irate on TV

Eagles’ Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television.

Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn – while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.

It’s a clear Super Bowl-or-bust move from Roseman as the Eagles sit at 6-0 and are dreaming of a first-round bye, home field advantage throughout the postseason, and a deep defensive line rotation against Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes.

MORE: 5 things you need to know about newest Eagles DE Quinn

And all this Eagles success has ESPN analyst Marcus Spears in hell.

Please wait until the end of this very normal ESPN news report about the trade for an absolutely incredible visual cut:

He is furious. I love it.

Spears then went on a mini-rant during NFL Live on Wednesday about how he’s sick and tired of Howie Roseman doing all this wizardry and getting away with it:

“Bruh, Howie Roseman has got to be the damn Executive of the Decade. You hear me? I don’t understand it, man. You get better – he did everything you needed to do this offseason, he got A.J. Brown and kept draft picks.

“And now you go get one of the better pass rushers in Robert Quinn, who a lot of people don’t really talk about because of the team he’s been on, and you add him to the Eagles, man, who is already an elite team and who are trending towards being the favorite for the NFC’s representative in the Super Bowl. You add a pass rusher, a dynamic guy.

“[…]

“I’m sick of it. I’m sick of it, y’all.”

It’s true. Roseman is cooking. It feels like he’s learned from his past mistakes and has leveled up to a new and improved version of himself, the wheeling-and-dealing GM we know and love without some of his previous pitfalls like overvaluing his own guys and being afraid to bring in new faces.

Sorry, Swagu. Your Cowboys certainly aren’t bad… but the Eagles are just rolling right now, and it’s a glorious sight.