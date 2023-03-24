Eagles reportedly sign LT Lane Johnson to 1-year, $33.45 million extension

Lane Johnson will stay with the Eagles through 2026. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Johnson won’t be leaving the Philadelphia Eagles anytime soon. He and the team reportedly agreed on a one-year, $33.45 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal also comes with $30 in guaranteed money and keeps Johnson on the team through 2026.

Johnson had two years left on the four-year deal he signed in 2019 that pay him $13.4 million and $16.5 million in base salary in 2023 and 2024, respectively, per Over The Cap. Johnson has been one of the best tackles in the league for a long time but especially over the past two seasons and hasn’t allowed a sack since 2020.

He’ll rejoin center Jason Kelce, who announced he’d return to the Eagles for his 13th season.