Eagles re-sign Fletcher Cox as Darius Slay to be released. Will CJ Gardner-Johnson stay?

The Eagles are releasing Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, one day after re-signing fellow cornerback James Bradberry.

But they will reportedly be keeping a long-time veteran at defensive tackle in Fletcher Cox, who is signing a one-year deal worth $10 million.

ESPN first reported Cox’s return Wednesday night.

Slay, 32, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection. But they signed Bradberry to a three-year deal worth as much as $38 million and added running back Rashaan Penny while re-signing Boston Scott on Tuesday.

Slay, who had one more year left on his contract, tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

“Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..”

Cox was the Eagles’ first-round draft pick in 2012. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times in consecutive seasons from 2015-20. But Cox, 32, had 7 sacks last season, his most since 2018 when he had 10.5.

Cox is seventh in team history in games played with 173, just behind other returnees in games played Brandon Graham (178) and Jason Kelce (176). Cox is fifth all-time with 65 sacks, just five behind Graham, who’s fourth.

Cox will return to a defensive tackle rotation that won’t have Javon Hargrave, who is signing with the 49ers for 4 years worth as much as $84 million; and veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph. At defensive tackle, the Eagles return 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis, 2021 third-round pick Milton Williams, along with Marlon Tuipulotu, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.

Cox will provide veteran depth.

The Eagles can use depth in the secondary, too, that Slay will be leaving.

His salary cap hit would have been $26 million this season. The Eagles had given Slay permission to seek a trade last week, and Slay admitted on his podcast that he not only didn’t ask for a trade, but he wanted to sign an extension with the Eagles.

The Eagles could have signed Slay to an extension, which would have lowered his salary cap hit for this season. But it would have added guaranteed years beyond 2023, something the Eagles didn’t want to do given their cap situation and Slay’s age.

So they chose to re-sign Bradberry, and they’ll reportedly designate Slay as a post-June 1 cut. That means they’ll save about $18 million on the cap this year, but will take a $13 million dead money hit in 2024. Teams can designate two players for a post-June 1 release.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) with the interception as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) tried to chase him down on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Slay, considered one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL even at 32 years old, had three interceptions last season. He just completed his 10th season. The Eagles traded for him in the spring of 2020, sending the Detroit Lions a third- and fifth-round draft pick.

Slay’s release could mean that the Eagles will make a push to re-sign safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who led the NFL with six interceptions last season despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney. Gardner-Johnson officially became a free agent Wednesday.

The Eagles would likely have to clear more salary cap space to retain Gardner-Johnson. The simplest way to do that would be by restructuring the contract of right tackle Lane Johnson, who replaces Slay as the biggest salary cap hit on the team at $24 million.

The Eagles can save about $10.5 million on the cap by doing so. That would guarantee Johnson remains on the salary cap through 2026, when he’ll be 36 years old.

It’s less risky to do it with Johnson than Slay because corners rely on their speed more than tackles. Someone like Johnson can end up playing into their late 30s.

