Eagles players all over list of NFL’s top free agents for 2023

As the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII there’s a new list out to remind you that the team might look very different next season.

The Eagles have a ton of pending free agents and many made this top 100 list put together by PFF’s Brad Spielberger. The whole list is really worth reading.

There are nine Eagles on this list of 100 and five in the top 30. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave comes in at No. 3 on the list.

Here’s a look at where the Eagles rank with projected contracts from PFF:

3. DT Javon Hargrave (3/$55M, $36M guaranteed)

14. CB James Bradberry (2/$24M, $16.5M guaranteed)

24. S C.J. Gardner Johnson (3/$34.5M, $23M guaranteed)

27. LB T.J. Edwards (3/$40.5M, $25M guaranteed)

28. OG Isaac Seumalo (3/$33M, $22M guaranteed)

65. DE Brandon Graham (1/$4.5M, $4.25M guaranteed)

69. RB Miles Sanders (3/$22.5M, $14.5M guaranteed)

83. LB Kyzir White (2/$8M, $4.75M guaranteed)

95. S Marcus Epps (2/$13.5M, $7.5 guaranteed)

Howie Roseman certainly has a lot of work to do. The Eagles have other free agents who aren’t on that list too. Guys like Fletcher Cox, Andre Dillard, Zach Pascal, Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh, Gardner Minshew and Boston Scott are also set to be free agents. And you can almost put Jason Kelce in another category entirely as he figures out his future; if he wants to come back, the Eagles would have to figure out that contract too.

It’s going to be a busy offseason for Roseman, who will also likely try to reach terms of a long-term contract with Jalen Hurts. That’s going to be a franchise-shaping mega deal and it’s hard to really get anything else done until that’s in place.

The Eagles will have exclusive negotiating rights with all of their own pending free agents until March 13 at 4 p.m. At that point, the negotiating window opens and these pending unrestricted free agents can begin talking to other teams. Free agency officially begins on March 15 with the start of the new league year.

