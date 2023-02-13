Eagles nearly lose huge Dallas Goedert catch after two delays allow Chiefs to challenge play

One of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ biggest throws from Super Bowl LVII almost didn’t count. With time running down in the third quarter, Hurts connected with tight end Dallas Goedert on a clutch pass to convert on a third-and-14 … or did he?

Upon looking at the replay, it was unclear if Goedert actually caught the ball. He briefly lost control of the catch but quickly got it back. Did he get both feet in bounds after reestablishing the catch, though?

At first, it looked like it wouldn’t matter. The Eagles quickly lined up and snapped the ball, but the refs quickly blew the play dead. Turns out the Eagles made a substitution between plays but did not give the Kansas City Chiefs enough time to make a substitution of their own.

The Eagles lined up quickly once again and snapped the ball, but the play was blown dead a second time because the Chiefs challenged the catch.

At this point, Eagles fans knew exactly what was going to happen. Of course the play would be overturned after two straight plays were blown dead and gave the Chiefs all the time in the world to throw the challenge flag.

Fortunately for Philadelphia fans, that didn’t happen. Officials determined Goedert came down with the ball and got both feet in bounds. The catch wound up making a difference. The Eagles ran eight more offensive plays after the play and kicked a field goal to make it 27-21.

The lead wouldn’t hold, though. The Chiefs scored 24 points in the second half to win Super Bowl LVII by a score of 38-35. Goedert’s clutch catch still held up as one of the key plays of the night, but it was Mahomes and the Chiefs who walked away with the victory.