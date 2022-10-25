Eagles’ midseason report card has plenty of As, and this player got an A+(not Jalen Hurts)

There aren’t too many bad grades to give out when a team is undefeated, ranked in the top 10 in offense and leading the NFL in takeaways on defense.

Still, as quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to say, there has been “money left on the table” in some instances despite the 6-0 record.

But as the Eagles embark on their final 11 games of the regular season, there is a lot to like. That’s why the Eagles are certainly on the dean’s list at the midterm grading period.

Quarterbacks

Hurts has certainly shot to the top of the class with his performance through the first six games. He has improved his completion percentage from 61.3% last season to 66.8% this season. He ranks in the top 10 in several categories, including passer rating (6th), yards per attempt (3rd) and yards rushing/passing (9th) despite playing one fewer game than most of the QBs ahead of him. Hurts is also the reigning offensive player of the month. In other words, it’s hard to find fault with one of the leading MVP candidates.

Grades: Overall A … Hurts A, Gardner Minshew and Ian Book, incomplete.

Running backs

The Eagles desperately needed a healthy Miles Sanders this season, and so far, he has delivered. Sanders ranks 7th in the NFL in rushing yards with 485 despite playing one fewer game than most of those ahead of him. Sanders is also averaging an impressive 4.6 yards per carry. Sanders has also carried a big workload as his 105 carries rank 8th. The Eagles will have to keep relying on Sanders and Hurts because they haven’t gotten much from Boston Scott or Kenny Gainwell.

Grades: Overall B+ … Sanders A-, Scott B-, Gainwell C+, Trey Sermon, inc.

Tight ends

Dallas Goedert has been everything the Eagles have hoped for since they traded Zach Ertz a year ago. He’s on pace for 1,011 receiving yards, which would set a career high, and he has been dependable like on his 3rd-and-12 catch and run for a first down against the Cardinals late in the fourth quarter. Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra have mostly been used in two- and three-tight end sets in short-yardage situations. Calcaterra’s only NFL catch went for 40 yards.

Story continues

Grades: Overall B+ … Goedert A-, Stoll B, Calcaterra B-

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Wide receivers

What a difference A.J. Brown has made. He has become Hurts’ favored target and he has opened up the middle of the field for the Eagles. And when teams have focused on Brown, DeVonta Smith has broken loose for some big games. Brown is ranked 9th in receiving yards with 503 despite playing one fewer game. Smith is also on pace to surpass 1,000 yards after setting the franchise rookie record last season with 916. The only disappointment is Quez Watkins who has just 6 carries for 88 yards. But there are only so many balls to go around.

Grades: Overall A- … Brown A, Smith B+, Zach Pascal B-, Watkins C, Britain Covey incomplete.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) gets set to block Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The Eagles won 20-17.

Offensive line

This unit has been dominant all season long, while surviving in-game injuries to all five starters. Left tackle Jordan Mailata missed two games and Jack Driscoll filled in admirably. Sua Opeta has filled in at both guard spots for Isaac Seumalo and Landon Dickerson. Jason Kelce once again has shown his toughness at center and continues to play at a Pro Bowl level as he nears his 35th birthday. Right tackle Lane Johnson, meanwhile, is on another level. He still hasn’t allowed a sack since the 2020 season. He’s the Eagles’ best and most important player.

Grades: Overall A … Johnson A+, Kelce A, Mailata A-, Landon Dickerson A-, Isaac Seumalo A-, Driscoll B, Sua Opeta B, Cam Jurgens incomplete.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md.

Defensive line

The biggest difference from last season to this is Haason Reddick replacing Genard Avery as the edge rusher. Reddick has 4.5 sacks and has been a force from the start. Brandon Graham, at 34 and back from an Achilles tear, had 2.5 sacks against Washington. Fletcher Cox, disgruntled last season, has thrived this season despite playing less. And rookie Jordan Davis is potent against the run, despite playing about 35% of the snaps. Expect Davis to play more, likely at the expense of Milton Wiliams and Marlon Tuipulotu.

Grades: Overall B … Reddick A-, Graham B+, Cox B, Javon Hargrave B, Davis B, Josh Sweat B-, Williams C+, Tuipulotu C, Tarron Jackson and Patrick Johnson incomplete.

Linebackers

Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards are a big improvement over the duo that started last season in Eric Wilson and Alex Singleton. Edwards has shown that he can play every down, while White has given the Eagles a veteran presence like Nigel Bradham in 2017. That has kept rookie Nakobe Dean from getting on the field.

Grades: Overall B+ … Edwards B+, White B, Dean, Shaun Bradley and Kyron Johnson, incomplete.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) intercepts the ball for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Cornerbacks

Together, Darius Slay and James Bradberry are among the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Both are rated in the top 5 by Pro Football Focus. Slay has 3 interceptions and Bradberry has 2, along with 9 pass breakups. Avonte Maddox has been solid at the nickel, and Josiah Scott filled in admirably while Maddox was injured.

Grades: Overall A- … Slay A, Bradberry A, Maddox B+, Zech McPhearson B-, Josiah Scott C+.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) celebrates his interception with safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) during the NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Safeties

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was acquired just 10 days before the season started, but has picked up the defense quickly. He had 2 interceptions against the Cowboys and 3 in the last 2 games. Marcus Epps has been solid as a first time starter. But there’s a big dropoff to K’Von Wallace, who had to fill in for Gardner-Johnson when he left the game briefly against the Cowboys.

Grades: Overall B … Gardner-Johnson A-, Epps B+, Wallace C.

Special teams

By far the weakest unit of the team, yet two players won the NFC’s weekly honors in McPhearson, who’s a gunner, and Cameron Dicker, who filled in for an injured Jake Elliott and hit a game-winning 23-yard field goal. Britain Covey has struggled at times, almost fumbling away one punt and getting leveled on another when he should’ve called for a fair catch. The Eagles don’t get much from either Covey or Watkins as a kick returner. Arryn Siposs has been inconsistent at punter, and the Eagles were beaten on a fake punt by the Cardinals.

Grades: Overall C+ … Elliott A-, Dicker A-, Siposs C, Covey C, Watkins C

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches play during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Coaches

Remember how Nick Sirianni was ridiculed a year ago at this time for his flower pot analogy after the Eagles dropped to 2-5? Seems like forever ago. Not only has Sirianni pushed all the right buttons, but he showed his fighting spirit twice on the sideline by yelling expletives across the field at opposing coaches after perceived dirty plays.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has done a great job calling plays, particularly in two time-consuming drives in the fourth quarter to put games away. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon showed that his system can work − with the right players − as the Eagles lead the NFL in takeaways, despite playing one fewer game than most, and they’re among the leaders in sacks.

The only criticisms of each would be the Eagles’ second-half production on offense and the Eagles allowing 35 points in the season opener to the Lions.

Grades: Overall A- … Sirianni A-, Steichen A-, Gannon A-

Front office

General manager Howie Roseman has put together a Super Bowl caliber team. Brown and Reddick have been as good as advertised. But Roseman also waited to sign big-time contributors in Bradberry and White. Trading for Gardner-Johnson just before the season started was masterful.

The Eagles also have two first-round picks next season in their own and New Orleans’. The Saints’ pick could end up in the top 10.

Grades: Overall A.

Contact Martin Frank at [email protected] Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles’ report card: Lots of high marks, but one player got an A+