Eagles marching to No. 1 seed, all four NFC East teams currently in

All four NFC East teams are in good shape to make the playoffs, but the Eagles are by far the best of the bunch.

With three weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL season, the Eagles are almost certain to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. And the three wild card teams at the moment are the Cowboys, Giants and Commanders.

Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 16:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Eagles (13-1) The class of the conference.

2. Vikings (11-3) Clinched the NFC North.

3. 49ers (10-4) Clinched the NFC West.

4. Buccaneers (6-8) Someone has to win the terrible NFC South.

5. Cowboys (10-4) Clinched a playoff berth.

6. Giants (8-5-1) Sunday night’s win over the Commanders has them in excellent shape with three weeks to go.

7. Commanders (7-6-1) Sunday night’s loss to the Giants hurts, but they still have a clear path ahead of them.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Seahawks (7-7) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lions.

9. Lions (7-7) Playing the best football of any of the wild card contenders right now, but they’ll need some help to reach the playoffs.

10. Packers (5-8) Not giving up on the season yet, but they need to win out and get help.

11. Panthers (5-9) They own all the NFC South tiebreakers.

12. Saints (5-9) They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons.

13. Falcons (5-9) They still have a chance because the NFC South is so terrible.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

14. Rams (4-9) Baker Mayfield might make the Rams games more interesting, but they’re out of playoff contention.

15. Cardinals (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Bears (3-11) Mathematically eliminated.

