Eagles lineman Brandon Graham fined more than Trent Williams for unnecessary roughness in NFC championship

Brandon Graham reportedly received a fine of over $13K for his actions during the NFC championship. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham caught the ire of the NFL on Saturday. Graham was reportedly fined $13,261 for unnecessary roughness in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The news comes as a surprise considering Graham was not penalized for unnecessary roughness during the contest. The league must have caught something the refs missed when it reviewed footage from the game, which the Eagles won 31-7.

Whatever Graham did must have been pretty bad, because his fine was larger than the one given to 49ers lineman Trent Williams. The NFL fined Williams $12,731 for slamming Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the turf, per Pelissero.

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter. The Eagles led 31-7 at the time of the penalty. Williams was ejected from the contest. Wallace, who threw a punch after getting off the ground, was ejected, though reportedly avoided a fine.

The NFL has not confirmed those fines.

Graham and the Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. Graham is expected to be available for that contest.