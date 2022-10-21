Eagles’ Jason Kelce has strong take on Tom Brady screaming at offensive line

Eagles lineman has very strong take on Tom Brady screaming at o-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you play on Tom Brady’s team, there’s a good chance the uber-competitive quarterback is going to scream in your face at some point.

Brady is very passionate about winning, and when his teammates aren’t doing their jobs, he lets them know. The latest example came last Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where cameras caught the 45-year-old QB berating his offensive linemen on the sideline.

Brady’s center, Robert Hainsey, insisted he didn’t take issue with Brady’s tirade, claiming he “love(d)” to see that passion from the GOAT. But it can’t be fun getting yelled at like that, right?

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce had no problem admitting as much on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Did you see the clip? He was yelling at them boys,” Jason told Travis. “Listen, he’s Tom Brady, I can’t say nothing. If Tom yells at me, I’m probably not gonna say nothing neither. But playing o-line is hard. If there’s one thing I do not like, it is quarterbacks getting into offensive linemen. Like bro, I am f—ing doing the best I can, brother! Get the f— out of my face! I will put you in that trash can over there if you don’t shut the f— up.

The last thing I want is a motherf—er that can’t get hit or it’s called roughing the passer to come up to me and tell me how to f—ing wrestle somebody every play. Get the f— out of here.”

Jason Kelce begrudgingly admitted that Brady has earned the right to be more hard on his offensive linemen, especially if it delivers results.

“Listen, it’s Tom Brady, I get it,” he added. “I’m not saying s— to Tom Brady either. Motherf—er’s got a bunch of Super Bowls; he’s earned the right to yell at his O-line.”

Still, Kelce’s take is probably how a lot of offensive linemen feel about being chewed out by their quarterback, especially one with a lesser pedigree than Brady. And while players are OK putting up with Brady’s barking if they’re winning games, it’s worth wondering if sentiments may change if the Bucs continue to struggle; Tampa Bay has lost three of its last four games to fall to 3-3 and ranks 21st in the NFL in yards per game through six contests.