Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws weirdest interception of all-time

The Eagles’ Week 15 matchup with Washington is already a wacky one, with a two-day postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a third-string quarterback starting opposite Jalen Hurts.

And then came the Birds’ first drive of the game on Tuesday night down in South Philly.

On 3rd & 1 on the Eagles’ side of the field Hurts faked a handoff and rolled to his right, where he found tight end Dallas Goedert wide open for a first down and then some. It was a perfectly-designed play.

And Hurts’ throw was somehow intercepted.

Please watch this calamity, and prepare for your mind to be blown:

First off: CATCH THE BALL.

And then: WHAT?!?

Have you ever seen a more Tuesday Night Football-style interception in your entire life? Just absolute no rhyme or reason to that insanity.

And it’s such a bummer for Hurts that a play he executed perfectly will count as an interception against him on the stat sheet.

Washington capitalized on the turnover and Antonio Gibson punched the ball in to give WFT a one-score lead early in South Philly. We probably won’t see a wackier play the rest of the way – though, on Tuesday Night Football, you never know.

