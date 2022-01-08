Eagles elevate 10 practice squad players vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Get your rosters ready.

There are going to be a lot of unfamiliar numbers on the field for the Eagles’ regular season finale against the Cowboys.

The only player of the dozen players put on the COVID list earlier this week was Jason Kelce, who will start the game and extend his consecutive starts streak to 122 games.

It’s also expected that we won’t see Jalen Hurts (or many starters, if any) on Saturday night.

Here’s a list of the Eagles’ elevations with their jersey numbers for tonight:

T Kayode Awosika: 72

LB Christian Elliss: 53

DB Jared Mayden: 41

DB Mac McCain: 37

TE Richard Rodgers: 81

TE Noah Togiai: 83

T Casey Tucker: 50

DT Raequan Williams: 61

RB Jason Huntley: 32

DT Marvin Wilson: 73

Huntley and Wilson are standard elevations, while the others are COVID-19 elevations. The Eagles also re-signed K Matt McCrane to the practice squad.

The following players remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for this game: Genard Avery, Fletcher Cox, Marcus Epps, Dallas Goedert, Nate Herbig, Jordan Howard, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod, Boston Scott, Alex Singleton, Jack Stoll.

Lane Johnson (knee) and Landon Dickerson (thumb) entered the weekend listed as questionable. It’s unlikely those guys play either.

