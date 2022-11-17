Eagles continue beefing up, reportedly sign DT Ndamukong Suh to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles are not messing around. Just one day after signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph, they reportedly signed another beefy DT, Ndamukong Suh, to a one-year deal.

Suh, 35, has been in the NFL since 2010 (when he was drafted No. 2 overall) and played with four other teams: the Detroit Lions, where he spent the first five years of his career, Miami Dolphins (three years), Los Angeles Rams (one year), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (three years). In 2021, he had 27 tackles, six sacks, and 13 quarterback hits in 17 games.

Suh waited quite awhile before signing with a team this season, but that was apparently by design. According to NFL.com, he always intended to sign with a team, but decided to take his time drive up interest in his services and see which teams would rise to the top. At 35, there’s no sense in putting your body through more football if there isn’t a good chance a Super Bowl ring is waiting at the end of the season.

The 8-1 Eagles boast a fantastic offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and playmakers like A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders, Quez Watkins, and Dallas Goedert (though he just went on IR with a shoulder injury). But their defense is truly terrifying.

Some of those guys are injured or limited right now, including rookie Jordan Davis, who was a shining star before sustaining a high ankle sprain on Oct. 30 and going on IR. And after having repeated issues in short-yardage situations against the Washington Commanders on Monday — a 32-21 loss that ended the Eagles’ undefeated season — Philly obviously decided to bulk up by adding two more very large dudes to its defense.