Eagles coach Nick Sirianni explains why Miles Sanders practiced with 2nd team

Sirianni explains why Sanders practiced with 2nd team

It was awfully surprising to see Miles Sanders getting virtually all his practice time Friday with the Eagles’ second-team offense.

Sanders is the 12th-leading running back in the NFL over the last three years with 2,439 yards, and his 5.1 average is 2nd-highest behind Jonathan Taylor.

What’s he doing with the backups on Day 2 of Eagles training camp?

The reality? According to Nick Sirianni, it meant nothing.

“Miles is our guy,” he said.

Sirianni said the Eagles have always rotated their backs during certain drills to make sure all three backs in the main rotation — Sanders, Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott — get work with the starting unit.

It’s just that through a quirk of the way the reps fell Friday, Sanders spent most of the practice with the second group.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Sirianni said before practice Saturday. “Our backs rotate. Those first three backs, Kenny and Miles and Boston, they rotate three plays in and out for the first two sessions of the period. So the period is split into three areas — 1’s, 2’s, 3’s — and those three guys rotate that area.

“Miles is our guy. So whether it was the way the reps worked out yesterday, if he was in there more in this particular case? When I saw that (people were reporting it), my thought (was), ‘I don’t think that happened.’

“But it just so happened to be the way the numbers worked out a little bit.”

The Eagles, like most teams, do use a variety of backs depending on down and distance, the situation in the game, who has the hot hand and other factors.

Last year, Sanders netted 912 scrimmage yards on 163 touches in 12 games, but Gainwell had 544 yards and six touchdowns on 101 touches and Scott had 456 yards and seven TDs on 100 touches.

That’s 1,912 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns for that trio. The Eagles, Browns and Patriots were the only NFL teams that had three backs with 400 scrimmage yards.

“Miles is our guy,” Sirianni said. “It’s no secret, Miles is our guy and we like to rotate the backs. But Miles is our guy.”

