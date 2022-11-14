Eagles’ birthday boy DeVonta Smith makes his presence felt vs. Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are having their cake schedule and eating it, too. Flying high at 8-0, they’re the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team. Vegas expects them to remain undefeated after the dust settles on Monday night’s game, making the Eagles 11-point favorites and -550 on the moneyline to beat the Washington Commanders. Here are three player props on BetMGM I like in tonight’s contest:

DeVonta Smith over 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

In Frank Capra’s classic film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Senator Jefferson Smith, played by Jimmy Stewart, faints from exhaustion during a filibuster. In Week 3, DeVonta Smith went to Washington and it was the Commanders defense that collapsed, as Smith recorded a career-high 169 receiving yards on eight catches. Ron Rivera’s team is formidable against the run, ranking sixth in rushing EPA and allowing just 76.3 rushing yards per game over their last three outings. They’re not so in command versus air attacks, ranking 18th in EPA per dropback. While A.J. Brown rightfully draws heavy attention from Washington once again, Jalen Hurts will throw gifts to the second-year receiver celebrating his 24th birthday today.

Brian Robinson Jr. over 33.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Eagles have about as many flaws as Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man. When it comes to stopping the run, though, they’re more like the Mona Lisa, their gaze following ball-carriers around as opponents gash them for 5.2 yards per carry, fifth-worst in the league. Over their last three contests, Philly is surrendering 148 rushing yards per game. It will only get worse while run-stuffer Jordan Davis sits on injured reserve. Robinson is averaging 13.4 rushing attempts per game this year and hasn’t seen less than eight carries in a game. He’s cashed this prop in three of five outings.

Washington’s previous tilt versus the Eagles was one of the only games this season that Carson Wentz was able to successfully get the ball to McLaurin, who caught six passes for 102 yards. With Wentz under center, McLaurin’s target share was just 15.9%. That share has spiked way up to 27.2% since Taylor Heinicke took over. McLaurin has hit this prop in all three games Heinicke has played this year.

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith torched the Commanders for 169 receiving yards in Week 3. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, and rbsdm.com (garbage time removed).