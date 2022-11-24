Eagles beat Packers; Cowboys take down Giants; Chargers win

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles from pressure against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-5 (.643); season 98-65-1 (.601). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-8-1 (.385); season 76-84-4 (.475). Times Pacific.

Bills (7-3) at Lions (4-6)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes against the Cleveland Browns during a game Sunday in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

TV: Channel 2.

Line: Bills by 9 1/2. O/U: 54 1/2.

The Lions are playing really well, so this won’t be easy for Buffalo, but the Bills are almost a little desperate to keep pace in the AFC. Josh Allen finds a way, but Detroit makes matters interesting.

Prediction: Bills 28, Lions 21

Giants (7-3) at Cowboys (7-3)

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and safety Malik Hooker (28) celebrate after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: Channel 11.

Line: Cowboys by 10. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Cowboys are riding high after destroying the Vikings and might be due for a bit of a comedown. The Giants should do a respectable job of containing the run to keep it close.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 23

Patriots (6-4) at Vikings (8-2)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks on the field during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Vikings by 2 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Vikings are due to bounce back after last week’s fiasco. The Patriots are playing well on defense but their offense has a hard time moving the ball. Still, Kirk Cousins struggles in prime time.

Prediction: Vikings 23, Patriots 18

Ravens (7-3) at Jaguars (3-7)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Ravens by 4. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Ravens are banged up, but they keep finding ways to win. The Jaguars had an off week so maybe they can find a way to reboot after six losses in seven games. Not this week.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Jaguars 21

Texans (1-8-1) at Dolphins (7-3)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou reacts to a play against the Detroit Lions in the second half in Detroit on Oct. 30. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Dolphins by 13 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Texans have played a lot of teams close and are going to try to keep running it, but there aren’t a lot of teams that have the speed to match up with this Dolphins offense. They’re rested and healthy.

Prediction: Dolphins 33, Texans 17

Bengals (6-4) at Titans (7-3)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during a game Sunday in Pittsburgh. (Matt Durisko / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Bengals by 2 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Should be a great game. The Bengals are getting hot at the right time and Joe Burrow is playing really well. The Titans’ Mike Vrabel gets more out of his players than most every coach in the NFL.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Titans 21

Broncos (3-7) at Panthers (3-8)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Denver. (Bart Young / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Broncos by 2 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.

Neither team inspires a lot of confidence. The Panthers are OK on defense, and Denver can’t seem to get much going offensively. But the Broncos still have enough to win this matchup on the road.

Prediction: Broncos 16, Panthers 9

Buccaneers (5-5) at Browns (3-7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany on Nov. 13. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Buccaneers by 3 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Tom Brady is smiling again and finally holding the ball long enough for plays to develop. This isn’t a great matchup for the Browns, who want to run and play-action off that. Tampa Bay stops the run.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Browns 20

Bears (3-8) at Jets (6-4)

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson works during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Jets by 6. O/U: 38 1/2.

The shoulder injury to Justin Fields really would set back the Bears, but he might play. The Jets were a mess on offense last week so they switched to Mike White at quarterback.

Prediction: Bears 20, Jets 16

Hawks (5-6) at Commanders (6-5)

Washington Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates after an interception against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. (Matt Patterson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Commanders by 4. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Falcons don’t really throw it, and now Kyle Pitts is out. That puts a lot of pressure on rookie Drake London. Washington is playing well and gaining confidence with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.

Prediction: Commanders 27, Falcons 21

Chargers (5-5) at Cardinals (4-7)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with teammates following a touchdown drive against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 48 1/2.

With or without Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are OK at best and their injury list is long. The Chargers are smarting after the loss to Kansas City, but they played well and are getting healthier.

Prediction: Chargers 31, Cardinals 20

Raiders (3-7) at Seahawks (6-4)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett goes out for a pass during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 6 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Seahawks by 3 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Raiders stopped their slide by beating a bad Broncos team. Seattle is coming off an off week and D.K. Metcalf should be healthier. Being at home helps and the Seahawks get back on track.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Raiders 21

Rams (3-7) at Chiefs (8-2)

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (15) catches the ball in front of New Orleans Saints safety Chris Harris Jr. (19) to score a touchdown on Sunday in New Orleans. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Chiefs by 15. O/U: 43 1/2.

These franchises are heading in opposite directions. The Rams are ravaged by injuries and matters won’t be getting better any time soon. The Chiefs are starting to gather momentum.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Rams 13

Saints (4-7) at 49ers (6-4)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in Mexico City. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: 49ers by 8 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Getting Elijah Mitchell back allows the 49ers to use Christian McCaffrey more strategically. This is going to be a tough team down the stretch. The Saints will not be.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Saints 17

Packers (4-7) at Eagles (9-1)

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones during a game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17 in Green Bay, Wis. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Eagles got a scare at Indianapolis but survived it. That should have them tuned up to handle a really bad Green Bay team. Packers receivers will have a hard time getting open against those corners.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Packers 20

Steelers (3-7) at Colts (4-6-1)

Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. celebrates a defensive stop against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Colts by 2 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis front seven is the difference. Matt Ryan probably will get sacked a lot, but the Colts have enough to give Jeff Saturday his second win.

Prediction: Colts 24, Steelers 18

