Eagles are signing former Giants CB James Bradberry to 1-year deal

James Bradberry isn’t leaving the NFC East after getting cut by the New York Giants recently.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Bradberry. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the contract is worth $10 million.

The Eagles weren’t Bradberry’s only suitor, either. Schefter reported he initially had 11 teams reach out to him, so there was plenty of interest in the former Giants cornerback.

He ultimately picked the Eagles, and will pair with Darius Slay to give Philadelphia a quality tandem in the secondary – much better than any duo Philly has had in recent years.

In two years with the Giants, Bradberry played 32 games, had seven interceptions and broke up 35 passes. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020, the best season of his career thus far.

The Giants moved on from Bradberry this offseason due to cap reasons, saving about $10.1 million by cutting him earlier this month.