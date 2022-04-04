Eagle Eye Drama’s Hotel Portofino’ Commissioned For Second Season – The Hamden Journal

Walter Iuzzolino’s Eagle Eye Drama and Beta Film’s Hotel Portofino has been commissioned for a second series.

Unveiled at a swanky Beta-hosted Mip TV event last night, the six-parter for PBS Masterpiece, BritBox UK, Foxtel Australia and others will return to film in Italy this year.

Beta said Hotel Portofino was one of BritBox’s top-rated streaming launch originals, the second most-watched VoD series on Foxtel Australia and second-highest debut for an international drama on Sky Italia’s Sky Serie channel.

Starring Californication’s Natascha McElhone as Bella Ainsworth, the daughter of an industrialist who has moved to Italy to set up a quintessentially British hotel set against the backdrop of Mussolini’s fascism, the show is written by Matt Baker and series one has sold to more than 55 territories.

Baker will write all series two episodes and Adam Wimpenny will continue to direct, with Iuzzolino and Jo McGrath exec producing.

PBS Distribution holds North American rights and PBS Masterpiece will launch in June.

The news comes as Eagle Eye’s Ben Miller-starring Professor T enters season-two production in Cambridge and Belgium, having sold to more than 100 territories including Brazil, South Korea and Switzerland most recently.