Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are counting their blessings!

The 23-year-old mom shared a sweet Instagram selfie of her and her husband on Friday, celebrating nearly a decade together.

“I fell in love with this handsome man more than 8 years ago,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star wrote in the caption.

“I’m forever grateful for his kind and courageous heart. Each day I’m more captivated by @chandlerpowell’s extraordinary thoughtfulness and immeasurable strength,” she added. “He lights up my world on a daily basis and reminds me that real, true, good love is never far away.”

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Message for Daughter Grace: I Will ‘Encourage Every One of Your Dreams’

Powell — who shares 14-month-old daughter Grace Warrior with Irwin — replied to his wife in the comments section, writing, “8 years on and every day I get with you is a blessing. I love you more than anything❤️.”

On March 25, the couple celebrated their second anniversary, which also happened to be Grace’s 1st birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person,” Irwin sweetly captioned a carousel of Instagram photos at the time. “Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️.”

Powell also shared a tribute to his adorable daughter on his own Instagram on her birthday, writing, “It’s been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you’ve been with us forever. I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart❤️.”

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Says Hilarious Photo with Chandler Powell Is ‘One of My Favorite Moments Ever’

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 09: Bindi Irwin poses for a photo with fiance Chandler Powell at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 09, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Bradley Kanaris/Getty

The mom of one recently reflected on her first year of motherhood, telling PEOPLE she’s learned it’s okay to find her own way.

“I think every parent should know it’s okay if you don’t do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm,” she said last month.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Irwin and Powell also told PEOPLE that their first year as parents has already taught them so much.

“There’s a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, ‘I have to follow all this,’ and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine,” Powell explained. “But you are the world’s leading expert on your own baby. So we’ve taken solace in that. There’s a lot of great advice out there, and we’ve used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what’s best for your baby.”

Added Irwin: “I think the best advice I got was the fact that you can read every baby book, you can take on board everybody’s advice, but at the end of the day, you know what works for your child. And that was so freeing for me.”