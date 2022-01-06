E3 2022 To Go Virtual Due To Omicron Surge – The Hamden Journal

E3 will once again take on a virtual and online-only format in 2022, becoming the latest event casualty of the Omicron variant.

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon,” The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) said in a statement.

2022 will mark the popular gaming event’s second consecutive year of opting for an all-virtual iteration. E3 2021, which featured presentations from Square Enix, Nintendo, Xbox and more, went virtual nearly a year after The ESA cancelled the 2020 event due to coronavirus concerns.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo continues to follows in the steps of other major conventions and events that have recently switched to virtual formats. In addition to Omicron surge-prompted premiere delays for films including Cyrano and Morbius, The Sundance Film Festival will move forward with its 2022 fest, but online only for the second year in a row.

2022 is slated to be a big year for gaming with the sequel of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnorok and Elden Ring among the highly-anticipated titles set to drop.