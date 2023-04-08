DynaTrap Mosquito and Insect Traps are on sale at QVC

Mosquitoes and other biting insects are a pretty rude bunch. They show up at your cookouts uninvited and proceed to make a feast out of every human in sight. So, as we gear up for warmer weather and prepare for the inevitable arrival of these irritating insects, don’t admit defeat and avoid the outdoors altogether or submit yourself to a greasy slathering of insecticide. Instead, get yourself a mean bug-trapping machine that kills up to 3,000 biting insects per week. That would be the life-changing DynaTrap XL LED Mosquito and Insect Trap. Here’s some more great news: Right now, you can get it for up to $34 off at QVC (depending on the size you need).

Pests can’t resist the DynaTrap. They’re drawn to it like a moth to the flame…or, rather, a moth to the UV light. And not just moths, either. The device attracts gnats, flies, no-see-ums, hornets, wasps, stink bugs and more backyard offenders — it’s been independently tested for each. Once the insects are lured in by the UV light, they’re tempted further by the carbon dioxide emitted by a warmed titanium dioxide plate underneath. That CO2 mimics human breath so it baits those nuisances…pretty crafty, huh? Once they’re close enough, a powerful fan sucks them in, and they’re trapped — for good. It can hold a lot of ‘em too, so you won’t have to empty the trap constantly.

The DynaTrap XL LED Mosquito and Insect Trap comes in five colors (Copper, Bronze, Navy, Tungsten and Green) and three sizes. The large version can handle up to one acre. The medium version takes on half an acre. And even smaller, the small version is for one-fourth of an acre.

Get the one-fourth of an acre for $60 (was $73), half-acre DynaTrap XL for $100 (was $121) and the full acre one for $160 (was $194). Choose the ‘Easy Pay’ option if you’d like to spread out your payments (make five payments of $12 for the small, $20 for the medium, $32 for the large), with no interest at all. And if you’re new to QVC, you can get an additional $10 off $25 or more with promo code FRIEND at checkout. Score!

The gang’s all here: Behold, the DynaTrap in one-fourth acre (back), half acre (left) and full acre (right) sizes. (Photo: QVC)

Eliminating the itchy, annoying bites you endure as the weather warms up and eradicating up to 3,000 biting bugs from your personal space should be incentive enough to finally end the madness with this formidable insect trap. After all, those mosquitoes and biting bugs don’t venture far from home: they always stay within 300 feet, just breeding away. Killing them en masse helps control the population; the fewer bugs, the less they reproduce. Simple math. If you’d like a more comprehensive look at this wondrous appliance, check out QVC’s demonstration video here.

Shoppers can’t stop raving about the DynaTrap XL Mosquito and Insect Trap. “We bought this last year before summer and absolutely love it! Not only did it clear out the mosquitoes, but it also captured moths and beetles,” said one five-star reviewer. “I plan on buying one for my sister this year. I have had zero issues with the device. I’ve also used it in my vegetable garden and it does the job. You will not be disappointed.”

This happy customer agreed: “I purchased two of these last summer — one for my front porch and one for my back porch. What a difference. I can actually sit outside and not be attacked by bugs.”

Here’s to a happy, bug-free season!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.