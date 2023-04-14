Dylan Mulvaney smiles at first appearance since Bud Light brouhaha

Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney was spotted Thursday in her first public appearance since controversy erupted over her Bud Light partnership.

Mulvaney, 26, was all smiles in a chic green cropped jacket and matching trousers at a screening of the new film “Summoning Sylvia” at the Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles.

The social media star was photographed alongside NSYNC sensation Lance Bass, his husband, Michael Turchin, and Frankie Grande at the event.

Multi-hyphenate Grande — the older brother of pop star Ariana — stars in “Summoning Sylvia,” a genre-bending comedy about a gay bachelor party gone awry.

The film, which debuted on April 7, currently holds a coveted 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The screening marked Mulvaney’s first public event since backlash exploded over her collaboration with Bud Light.

“This month I celebrated my 365 days of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it,” Mulvaney, dressed in full Audrey Hepburn regalia, said in the video shared with her 10 million TikTok followers.





Mulvaney was at a screening of the new film “Summoning Sylvia” at the Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles. Getty Images





Dylan Mulvaney promoted Bud Light in a new TikTok video recently. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

Mulvaney recently made headlines with her Bud Light collaboration. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram Some celebrities have spoken out against the collaboration. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

Country singers Travis Tritt and Kid Rock were among the hundreds who subsequently shared their distaste for Mulvaney’s sponsorship — with the latter even posting a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light.

Since March 31, shares of the brand’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have also fallen nearly 4% amid calls to boycott the business and others accused of catering to woke marketing schemes.

During a guest spot on Rosie O’Donnell’s podcast this week, Mulvaney said she is an “easy target” for haters.





Frankie Grande, pictured here with Mulvaney, stars in the new film “Summoning Sylvia.”

“These people, they don’t understand me, and anything that I do or say then somehow gets taken out of context and is used against me and it’s so sad because everything I try to put out is positive,” she explained.

“It’s trying to connect with others that maybe don’t understand me. It’s to make people laugh or to make a kid feel seen.”