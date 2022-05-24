Dylan McDermott On Season 3 Finale – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals major plot points from the Season 3 finale of CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted.

Dylan McDermott is closing out Season 3 of the CBS drama FBI: Most Wanted just weeks after joining the series following Julian McMahon‘s departure—but not before sharing a look at his passionate new romance.

Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott.

CBS



In “A Man Without a Country,” the Fugitive Task Force is investigating an art theft that left 6 people dead including two U.S. Marshalls. The painting is an original Cézanne worth $160 million, owned by the powerful Russian oligarch Trofim Sarkov (Rudolf Martin) who is later revealed to have orchestrated the theft himself.

When Remy learns of Sarkov’s involvement, the team goes after him. Cornered, Sarkov retaliates. So Remy, Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes), and Kristin (Alexa Davalos) send their families into hiding at an Army base for their own protection.

The team extends the offer to Sarkov’s daughter Polina (Lyanka Gryu)—who is against everything her father stands for—but she refuses.

But how did Sarkov gain access to personal information about the agents that are privy only to loved ones and those in the bureau? Sarkov had someone working for him on the inside who he was blackmailing, of course. Once the mole was found, he revealed there was an imminent threat on the subway that Remy and the team later discovered was poisonous gas.

All ends well in the end as Sarkov attempts to make a run for the Russian consulate where he has negotiated a deal—or so he thinks. No one was more surprised than Sarkov himself when he is confronted by a guard and later shot to death.

(L-R): Wendy Moniz as Judge April Brooks and Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott

CBS



One person who decided to leave town at the right time is Remy’s new girlfriend who after spending a passionate night together left for a summit. Since her arrival, the new Team Leader has shown a softer more vulnerable side.

So who is the woman that has captivated Remy? She’s April Brooks (Wendy Moniz), a judge that first introduced in the May 10 episode titled “Greatest Hits.” Remy sought out the judge’s assistance on a case where he needed a warrant but without sufficient probable cause, not even his “baby blues” helped.

In that same episode, viewers also met Remy’s ex-wife Detective Carmen Schmidt (Lisa Datz) who has already moved on with a guy Remy is fond of—and she hopes he finds someone new, too.

Not that Carmen’s blessing was needed but it sparked Remy to be a little impulsive and ask the judge out on a date. And, as we now know, it’s all going pretty darn well.

McDermott spoke to The Hamden Journal about the Season 3 finale and how Remy’s new romance is helping shape the character.

DEADLINE: Now that you’ve been on the show a few weeks, what’s your experience been like playing Remy Scott?

Dylan McDermott: It’s been such a seamless transition. Having worked for the Wolf camp previously, they already understood my style of working. They know that I like to improv and make things up on the spot. I think if it was another producer, they’d maybe be a little nervous. But since they saw what I did on Organized Crime for two years, they knew what I was going to bring. You know, we shoot literally next door from Organized Crime and some of the people are the same. It was just an easy transition.

(L-R): Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott and Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines



DEADLINE: Was that line about Remy being a fan of Kevin James movies one of your improvs?

McDermott: There was a Kevin James reference there, but then I took it to the next level saying he was my favorite actor and I watch all his movies. I always try to take whatever they have and bump it up a little bit or change it to make it more personal. you know, whatever that is. That’s what I love about working with Dick Wolf, he lets me be me. I have so much fun. If I can make myself laugh throughout the day, then I knew I had a good day.

DEADLINE: Are you happy viewers are seeing Remy explore a new romance?

McDermott: I wanted to see some romance for him. I think that’s something people like to watch. Remy’s heart is still available and that’s what’s cool about it. He’s divorced and he’s been through it but there’s something about how he’s kept his innocence along the way. He’s still playful. I love that.

DEADLINE: Although things are new between Remy and the judge, things seem to be going well. Would you agree?

McDermott: Yes, he was very persistent. He really likes her and kept showing up at her place. I think once he knows that’s the person, he is all in.

DEADLINE: Does it complicate things at all that she’s a judge?

McDermott: Yeah, I’m sure on some level but I think they try to keep it separate. I love that Remy calls her judge. He’s reminding everyone that she’s a judge including himself. They try to keep the boundary as much as they can. I think he needs someone who is really smart and is going to put him in his place.

DEADLINE: Now that you’re all settled in, would you like to do a crossover with FBI or FBI: International in the future?

McDermott: Oh yeah, that would be so cool! I know they did a crossover between all three shows before and people were watching it. They start at 8 p.m. and leave the TV on. I think it would be fun for Remy to show up on all three and have a storyline where he can go back and forth. I think the fans love that.

DEADLINE: If he does International, Remy can go to Europe.

McDermott: Exactly! I want to go to Europe. I got my vaccination card and I’m ready to go.

DEADLINE: What are you taking away from your experience this season?

McDermott: I want to say that I love being on FBI: Most Wanted, it’s really a great fit for me. I get to be a leading man again which I hadn’t been in a while. I’d been playing these questionable bad guys. So the fact that I’m doing this show and it’s a great fit; I get to use my humor; I get to be dramatic and I get to be romantic— it’s really a dream come true for me. You just never know in showbusiness. You never know when your time is up. You never know you know what kind of roles you’re going to play. Finally, I get to do all of this at once at 60 years old—it’s amazing.

This interview was edited and condensed for length and clarity.