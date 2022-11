Dylan Lonergan receives his Under Armour All-American jersey

Alabama commit Dylan Lonergan was presented with his Under Armour All-American jersey in between quarters at the Brookwood-South Gwinnett game. The four-star Rivals250 prospect has thrown for more than 1,600 yards during his senior season with the Broncos adding 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Lonergan becomes the fifth Crimson Tide quarterback commit to play in the showcase, joining Jalen Milroe (2021), Blake Barnett (2015), David Cornwell (2014), Copper Bateman (2013), Philip Sims (2010).