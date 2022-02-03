Hornets vs. Celtics: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Just halfway through his rookie season, Ayo Dosunmu has already shown that he’s the steal of the 2021 NBA draft.

The Illinois product was drafted with the No. 38 pick in the second-round yet has produced at a lottery pick level through 46 games so far this season, averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

On Tuesday’s edition of NBA on TNT, Dosunmu was named to the NBA Rising Stars roster and NBA legend and former Chicago Bull Dwyane Wade voiced how impressed he was with the rookie’s.

“He knows how to play the game of basketball,” Wade said. “This kid right here is one of those guys that’s like a Kawhi Leonard. You got somebody that’s like a diamond in the rough and if he continues to add to his game, he can be a featured guy like Jimmy Butler once became.”

With an abundance of injuries hitting the Bulls, Dosunmu has earned the trust of Billy Donovan after being forced into the starting lineup in 12 games, where he’s averaged 11.9 points. 4.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

Following Chicago’s victory against the Magic on Tuesday night, Dosunmu spoke on his excitement to be a part of All-Star Weekend, and not for ht festivities but for the knowledge. “I’m going to ask so many questions. I’m going to dissect so many brains.”

That’s the makings of the steal of the draft.

