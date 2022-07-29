Dwight Howard shows up to WWE tryouts, is this his post-NBA gig?

Dwight Howard — AKA Sho’Nuff — has found his post-NBA career.

Howard’s NBA career is winding down at age 36, he does not currently have a contract for next season (but says he wants one). So on Thursday he showed up at the WWE tryouts in Las Vegas — and if this is his hype tape, he may have a job (hat tip to Arash Markazi for the videos).

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Howard wasn’t just playing around… well, Howard is always kind of playing around, but he said he is serious about a second career as a professional wrestler. Although, he still hopes for an NBA contract for the coming season.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Howard has always been in shape and very athletic for a 7-footer (although back surgeries have slowed him over the years). He certainly has the personality. Not sure that’s the direction the WWE wants to go, but I’d tune in and watch. And wait for a heel turn.

