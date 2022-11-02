Dwight Howard not needed to mentor James Wiseman, Zaza Pachulia states

Why Zaza doesn’t think Warriors need Howard to mentor Wiseman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dwight Howard’s public plea to join the Warriors this season has made the rounds on social media ever since the eight-time All-Star big man made the comments on a recent episode of “Club Shay Shay.”

They recently reached the ears of former Warriors center and current Warriors basketball operations consultant Zaza Pachulia, who thinks James Wiseman and the Warriors are just fine without Howard.

I think we have amazing guys in this locker room,” Pachulia said on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” on Wednesday. “I think we have everything you can ask for. We have veteran leadership, we have superstars, we have megastars, we have amazing role players and we have amazing young talent.

“Most importantly we have the right leaders. Leaders on the court, leaders off the court like Steve Kerr and his coaching staff.”

Golden State’s rough 3-5 start to the season appears to have everyone — except the Warriors — hitting the panic button.

The area of concern for the Warriors so far this season is defending without fouling, something they still haven’t managed to figure out, as seen in their current three-game losing streak.

While Golden State has Kevon Looney and James Wiseman, Howard believes they need more, simply indicating: “But I’m Dwight Howard.”

At 36 years old, Howard has accomplished a lot in his 18 years in the league.

Howard is an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and an NBA champion. He arguably was one of the best big men in basketball at one point in his career.

Last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard appeared in 60 games, averaging 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game.

Although he’s not the same player he used to be, Howard figures he could extend his help off the court and mentor 21-year-old, 7-foot-1 Wiseman. And it wouldn’t hurt to have a three-time DPOY mentoring Wiseman, who’s been struggling on the defensive end this season.

But Pachulia isn’t convinced, as he remains confident in the current Warriors team and Kerr’s system, adding how it took time for even the Warriors’ best players to fully develop.

“I have so much faith in these guys. C’mon guys we won the championship last year!” Pachulia exclaimed. “We know what it takes to win a championship, we know what it takes to develop the players. That’s what happened with Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson] and Draymond [Green], let’s be honest. Because they all came in as the same position as James Wiseman was, and Moses Moody was and [Jonathan] Kuminga was. I think we’re forgetting that.

“And this is the same leadership, the same guy who controlled the train and Steve Kerr and his staff all understand what it takes. It’s a matter of patience, it’s a matter of time, it’s a matter of being in situations on and off the court and really learning. Learning life lessons, learning the importance of discipline, and learning your opponents as well.”

