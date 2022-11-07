Dwight Howard joining Taiwan basketball league’s Taoyuan Leopards

Dwight Howard is taking his game to Taiwan. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

After 18 NBA seasons, Dwight Howard is taking his game overseas.

The eight-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year announced on Monday that he’s joining Taiwan’s Taoyuan Leopards. Howard made the announcement on an Instagram video.

“Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard aka Superman,” Howard said. “I am so so excited, and I can’t wait to touch down and play for the Taoyuan City Leopards.”

The clip came from a video posted on the Leopards’ Instagram page. The Leopards are one of six teams in Taiwan’s T1 League.

Howard last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, his third stint with the team where he won his lone championship in 2020. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds across 60 games, 27 of them starts.

Howard still has interest in playing in the NBA. He told Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe in October that he’d like to join the Golden State Warriors, where he envisioned setting screens for Stephen Curry and mentoring former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman.

“I would love to play season 19 and go out on top,” Howard said. “I would definitely love to do that. That would be amazing — and get a parade like I deserve.”

The feeling apparently wasn’t mutual with Golden State or any other NBA team, and Howard remained without a contract three weeks into the new season. Howard told Sharpe in the same interview that he felt disrespected by the lack of interest from NBA teams and being left off the league’s 75th anniversary team.

“I really can’t believe how disrespected I feel,” Howard told Sharpe.

In his prime, Howard was a strong scorer and a dominant rebounder and defensive force. He’s bound for the Basketball Hall of Fame. But the game’s evolved toward the perimeter and away from big men with Howard’s skill set, a transition that was set in motion during Howard’s prime.

At 36 years old, it appears that his NBA days are numbered. For now, at least. There’s still a chance that a team in need of help in the post could come calling later in the season. But Howard’s not waiting around any more.