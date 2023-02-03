Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s mom, Ata Johnson, involved in car crash

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother was involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles Wednesday night, but survived in what the actor is calling a miracle.

The “Black Adam” star posted a photo to Instagram of a mangled red Cadillac Escalade that suffered heavy damage to the front passenger side. The actor included a long caption thanking God that his mom was OK.

“Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” Johnson said.

The Escalade’s shell had been torn off and crumbled, exposing the interior parts and an airbag that looked to have been deployed on the driver’s side.

Johnson, 50, said his mom will be evaluated further following the scary crash.

“This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide,” he shared in the caption. “She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”





“The Rock” shared a photo of his mother’s car following Wednesday’s crash. therock/Twitter

The former pro wrestler thanked the Los Angeles police and fire departments for helping her and talking him through what happened on the phone.

He then offered some advice — telling others to hug their parents.

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get,” Johnson said.