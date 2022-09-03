Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has brought his own meals to restaurants for ‘regimented’ diet, director says

Director Stephen Merchant is spilling the beans on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s eating habits.

Merchant, who worked with The Rock on “Fighting with My Family,” described the actor’s “regimented” diet while speaking to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM.

“I do remember having a meeting with him just in Texas just before WrestleMania and we were having a meeting about the movie and his alarm would go off at like 3:17 p.m. and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with ‘3:17 p.m.’ written on it and he would microwave it,” Merchant recalled. “It was so regimented.”

“It’s extraordinary,” he added.

Dwayne Johnson has a "regimented" diet and has even brought his own meals to restaurants, according to director Stephen Merchant.

The director went on to say he was once told Johnson even has brought his own meals out to restaurants.

“I think someone told me, maybe he told me, that when he goes for dinner with friends he has to take his food to the restaurant and have them heat it up because it’s such a structured diet he has to have,” he said.

The “Moana” star is known to follow strict diets and exercise programs in order to maintain his ripped physique.

Dwayne Johnson occasionally shows off his cheat meals on Instagram.

However, he does partake in cheat meals every once in awhile. Johnson recently tried In-N-Out Burger for the first time and shared his cheat meal for “the history books.” The former WWE wrestler ordered two Double-Double cheeseburgers and two large fries.

“A solid start with a bite of good fries,” he wrote before adding, “as we know s—– fries can ruin the whole experience.”

He paired the meal with some tequila, according to his post.

Dwayne Johnson is known for his strict workout routines as well.

Johnson revealed his motivation to keep up his workout routine in a YouTube video shared in February.

“I don’t just load these bars with metal plates. I put everything on them,” The Rock said in the video. “My anxieties, my fears, my hopes, my dreams, and my responsibilities as a provider, a father, a husband, a businessman. And some say, even a leader. Whatever I’m dealing with out there, that’s what I’m working through in here.”

“In the gym, as in life, raising the bar isn’t always about putting on a big show,” he continued. “It’s the small quiet promises you make to yourself. The ones you could break, and no-one would know, but you don’t. You show up every day and meet this gym on its terms; with humility, gratitude, and respect. Through struggle, through pain, through sweat. Through the little voice deep in your gut that says you could quit any second, but you don’t. You raise, and raise, and raise again.”