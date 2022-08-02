Dwayne Johnson Tries In-N-Out for the First Time

Dwayne Johnson just had a Sunday cheat meal for the history books.

In a video shared on his Instagram on Monday, the “Black Adam” star claimed that he’s never had In-N-Out Burger and documented his experience trying it for the first time.

“The reason why this is history in the making is because this is the very first time that I have ever tried an In-N-Out burger or In-N-Out fries, anything from In-N-Out for that matter,” the actor, formerly known as The Rock, said in the video, adding that he’s “picked up” some food from the popular burger chain for “some buddies of mine.”

“I’ve never tried it before, so this is a first.”

On his plate, he had two double doubles and two orders of fries. “The fries are good, so we’re off to a good start,” he said after talking a bit off camera.

Johnson also had two different types of his Teremana tequila to pair with his cheat meal.

In the video’s caption, he gives his verdict on his first ever In-N-Out meal, giving the burger and fries a thumbs up emoji.

“This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to ‘the list’” he wrote, adding, “Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends.”

The comments section was filled with remarks by fans of the burger joint, as well as opinions and suggestions for Johnson.

“Next time, if you dig it, get the burgers ANIMAL STYLE! The fries are good that way too!” one person wrote, while another added, “The burgers are solid but the fries, not so much.”

“2 4×4 next time!” another person commented, as another wondered why he didn’t get one of In-N-Out’s famous milkshakes.

In-N-Out is mainly sold on the West Coast and is known for having the freshest ingredients. Per their website, they never freeze, pre-package or microwave their products. Because of their “commitment to quality” and refusal to freeze their patties, they only operate stores within 300 miles of their patty facilities, which are located in California and Texas, according to Mashed.

Johnson has regularly posted his cheat meals. One in June included a dozen eggs consisting of two whole eggs and 10 egg whites, with crispy turkey bacon and homemade biscuits with honey drizzle.

In March, his massive breakfast made headlines. The hefty meal included a sirloin steak with egg whites, oatmeal with papaya, five slices of English muffins with peanut butter and jelly, and a ZOA energy drink.

“Had to share this 6am Sunday morning Hawaiian sunrise with ya,” he wrote. “Power + energy breakfast before training.”