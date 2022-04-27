Dwayne Johnson Takes Over Vegas with Surprise Madame Tussauds Fan Visit

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson knows how to pull off a big surprise!

The 49-year-old actor delighted some of his biggest fans at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas Tuesday evening while posing as his own Teremana Bar experience wax figure during a special event for the liquor brand. Fans thought they were there to receive a special offer for his tequila line. Instead, they were treated to an appearance by Johnson himself who joined in on the toast.

People were ecstatic to meet Johnson as they snapped selfies with him and his wax figure holding a glass of Teremana tequila.

That wasn’t the only surprise Johnson had in store during his trip to Sin City! Moments before his surprise appearance, he fooled exhibitors at CinemaCon by appearing via video to debut never before seen clips from his highly anticipated films DC League of Super Pets and Black Adam. He then came out on stage for the big reveal.

Following the footage, Johnson was honored with CinemaCon’s first-ever Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award, closing out the show.

Johnson is set to play Teth-Adam, also known as Black Adam, in the live-action film and will lend his voice as Krypto the Dog, Superman’s best friend in the superhero animated flick about a group of animals who fight crime.

The father of three has wax figures at museums all over the U.S., including in New York, Orlando and Hollywood.

DC League of Super Pets hits theaters July 29 with Black Adam debuting on October 21.