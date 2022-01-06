Dwayne Johnson says he’s coming to ‘Sesame Street’ to ‘kick a** and eat cookies’ in an epic smackdown with Cookie Monster

Dwayne Johnson attends the People’s Choice Awards in December. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DJ)

Dwayne Johnson may be leaving the Fast and Furious franchise in the rearview, but he’s already speeding ahead to a new destination: Sesame Street. The Red Notice star has officially served the block’s resident cookie chomper, Cookie Monster, with a baked goods smackdown challenge. “Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I’m coming to Sesame Street to kick a** and eat cookies,” the wrestler known as The Rock tweeted at C.M.’s fuzzy pal, Elmo. “And I’m almost all out of cookies.”

Cookie Monster wasted little time responding to Johnson’s bluster. “Me say cookie challenge accepted,” Sesame Street‘s sweet-toothed citizen replied.

This sure-to-be-epic face-off is the direct result of another cookie-related Sesame Street feud that’s been consuming the internet’s attention: Elmo vs. Rocco, pet rock pal of Elmo’s good friend Zoe. On Jan. 3, the trio started trending on Twitter thanks to a freshly viral clip from a 2004 episode of Sesame Street that showed Elmo, Zoe and Rocco struggling with how to share the last oatmeal raisin cookie. “Rocco says that he wants the oatmeal raisin cookie,” Zoe says, to which Elmo forcefully responds: “Rocco’s a rock, Zoe! Rocco won’t know the difference!”

Two days later, Elmo addressed his nearly two-decade old outburst, insisting that he and Zoe are still on great terms. As for Rocco… well, in the words of one of Twitter’s new favorite jams — we don’t talk about Rocco.

Ever the low-key troublemaker, Elmo continued to poke the (stone) bear, not-so-innocently wondering why a rock would want a cookie anyway.

At that point, the Rock himself entered the chat to stick up for rock-kind… and boast about his Instagram-friendly Cheat Meal training. Believe it or not, when this bout is scheduled, it’ll be the first time that Johnson has ever appeared on Sesame Street. And you’d best believe that fans are already taking bets for how 2022’s biggest cookie battle is gonna go down.

One thing’s for sure: Johnson won’t be asking Vin Diesel how to get to Sesame Street.

Sesame Street is currently airing on HBO and PBS.