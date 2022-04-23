Dwayne Haskins memorial attended by Steelers, Buckeyes

Members of the Steelers and Ohio State football families were among the friends and loved ones to mourn Dwayne Haskins at a Friday memorial service in Pittsburgh.

The ceremony commemorating the life of the former Buckeyes and NFL quarterback was the first of three slated to take place this weekend. Haskins’ widow Kalabrya Haskins also attended. She released one of three doves set free to honor her late husband, who died on April 9 at 24 years old when he was struck by a vehicle on a South Florida interstate after telling Kalabrya on a phone call that he was walking to get gas. Haskins wore No. 3 with the Steelers.

Friday’s memorial took place at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in downtown Pittsburgh, less than two miles from the Steelers’ home Heinz Field.

Haskins’ parents not in attendance

Haskins’ parents Dwayne Sr. and Tamara did not attend. They released a statement on Friday that they had never met Kalabrya and didn’t want to meet her for the first time at his funeral. They plan to hold public services for Haskins in New Jersey and Maryland over the weekend. Haskins played high school football in Potomac, Maryland and was drafted into the NFL by Washington.

Dwayne Haskins’ widow Kalabrya Haskins. (AP/Keith Srakocic)

Steelers president Art Rooney II and general manager Kevin Colbert were in attendance. As was head coach Mike Tomlin and most of the current Steelers roster. The eulogy was delivered by Steelers chaplain Kent Chevalier, while Kalabrya and Tomlin were among the speakers at the service, The Athletic reports.

Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team President Art Rooney II, left, General Manger Kevin Colbert, center, and head coach Mike Tomlin, right, attend the memorial service for Dwayne Haskins, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer also attended. Meyer recruited Haskins to play for the Buckeyes. Current OSU head coach Ryan Day and athletic director Gene Smith also attended. As did Ryan Shazier, who played linebacker for Ohio State and the Steelers before an on-field hit left him temporarily paralyzed and ended his career in 2017.

Haskins played at Ohio State from 2017-18 and was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019. He played two seasons in Washington before joining the Steelers for the 2021 season.