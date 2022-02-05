Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot By Police – The Hamden Journal

“In recent weeks, we, like several foreign colleagues, have been hindered or stopped several times by the police while reporting on subjects related to the Games,” he continued. “Therefore, it’s hard to see last night’s incident as an isolated incident, as the IOC claims, although such interference rarely happens live on broadcast. And now back to work.”

China’s staging of the Winter Olympics was already under a cloud because of allegations of human rights violations and mistreatment of Chinese athletes. Many leaders from Democratic countries opted out of attending the games, with most citing the treatment of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang province.