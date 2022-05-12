Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

Text size





Shares of

Dutch Bros



were plunging Thursday after the coffee chain lowered its forecast for adjusted Ebitda in 2022.

Dutch Bros (ticker: BROS) said it expects adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of at least $90 million, down from its previous forecast of $115 million to $120 million, “reflecting near-term margin pressure in our company-operated shops and our decision to take modest price increases during the year.”

The company said it still expects revenue for the year of $700 million to $715 million, but added that same-store sales growth would be about flat vs. previous guidance of gains in the mid-single digits.

“We were not immune to the record inflation that surpassed our expectations and pressured margins in our company-operated shops,” said Chief Executive Joth Ricci said in a statement. “While we believe these margin impacts may be short-term, we have opted to take a more conservative stance regarding adjusted Ebitda for 2022 as we monitor our pricing and the escalating cost environment.”

The stock was falling 41.8% to $20.01 in premarket trading. It has declined 32.5% year to date.

Dutch Bros went public last September at $23 a share.

Analysts at Stifel downgraded Dutch Bros shares to Hold from Buy, and lowered the price target to $30 from $70.

Stifel said its downgrade was based “on the lack of margin visibility.”

Stifel said it was unclear as to why Dutch Bros lowered its forecast for same-store sales, and added that the weaker same-store performance “increases the risk of raising menu prices to combat margin pressure.”

The company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 2 cents a share. Analysts were looking for earnings of 1 cent.

Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]