Dustin Johnson sparks fury after becoming Saudi golf series’ biggest rebel superstar

Dustin Johnson U-turns on PGA Tour commitment after being included in Saudi rebel field – David Cannon

Former world No1 Dustin Johnson has performed an about-turn on his commitment to the PGA Tour and has been included in the initial 42-player list for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion next weekend.

Past major champion Sergio Garcia is also listed among competitors for the opening event in a field released by the Saudi-backed league on Tuesday that did not include Phil Mickelson.

While six-time major champion Mickelson was not currently on the field list, he could still tee it up June 9-11 at the Centurion Club outside London as six spots in the 48-player event remain open.

Among the other notables included are former world number ones Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer, as well as European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter.

The final six players will be announced at a later date, LIV Golf said.

World number 13 Johnson, a two-times major champion, is the highest-ranked player in a field that currently includes 26 of the top 150 golfers in the world.

Johnson, who in February said he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, ultimately decided the opportunity was too good to pass up, his agent David Winkle told Golf Channel.

“Dustin’s been contemplating this for the past two years and decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it,” Winkle said.

“He’s never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it’s given him but in the end felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have recently declined all requests from members who had asked for releases to compete at Centurion, where $25 million [£19.86m] is up for grabs, including $4m [£3.18m] for the winner.

It is unknown whether those competing in the lucrative breakaway circuit’s first event, which is being held opposite the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open – where the winner will get $1.57m [£1.25m] from an $8.7m [£6.91m] purse – will face punishment.

Organisers of the Canadian Open said they were disappointed with Johnson, who was expected to play in Toronto and is an ambassador for RBC, the title sponsors of the tournament.

Dustin Johnson looks at the green before putting on the 18th hole during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson – Emil Lippe

“Together with our partners at RBC, we are disappointed to learn at this late stage that Dustin Johnson has made the decision to play the LIV Golf event,” they said in a statement.

“As a past RBC Canadian Open champion, Canadian golf fans were looking forward to DJ’s return this year.”

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said: “Free agency has finally come to golf.

“This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love.

“The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we’re building for the future.”

Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months but has been on a self-imposed hiatus from the sport since February – even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship – amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

The 51-year-old Mickelson’s public image took a hit when the author of an unauthorised biography said the American golfer told him he was willing to look past Saudi Arabia’s human rights record to gain economic leverage over the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mickelson, who has 45 PGA Tour wins, has not played on the U.S.-based circuit since January and last competed in early February at an Asian Tour event in Saudi Arabia.

Analysis: Breaking down the 42-player list for first LIV Golf event

By Daniel Zeqiri

Amateurs

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

James Piot

David Puig

Unlike PGA or DP World Tour tournaments, LIV Golf tournaments will offer amateurs the chance to take a cheque home at the end of the week. So perhaps it is no surprise that the likes of 2021 US Amateur champion James Piot are teeing it up.

Asian tour players

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Jinichiro Kozuma

Hideto Tanihara

Scott Vincent

LIV Golf launched a $200m investment into the Asian Tour to help themselves gain a foothold in world golf, and a number of regulars from their tournaments are scheduled to play at Centurion. World No 173 Hideto Tanihara is the most successful with 16 wins on the Japan Golf Tour by the age of 43.

DP World Tour lesser lights

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Hennie du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Pablo Larrazabal

Jediah Morgan

Shaun Norris

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

JC Ritchie

Blake Windred

The DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, has long lagged behind its American rival for riches and prestige so a number of journeymen have jumped at the chance to play in the inaugural LIV event. World No 66 Richard Bland is the pick of them, enjoying a strong 18 months that saw him almost qualify for the Masters.

Sam Horsfield is one of the younger names at just 25, viewed as a major prospect but has failed to train on. Oliver Fisher, still just 33, was a potential rival for Rory McIlroy as a youngster but has slipped to 979th in the world rankings. Fisher is a member at Centurion.

Veterans with strong CVs

Sergio Garcia

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Charl Schwartzel

Louis Oosthuizen

Branden Grace

If they play, these names will be the backbone of the tournament and attract plenty of headlines. Garcia, Kaymer, McDowell, Schwartzel and Oosthuizen are all major champions, and Lee Westwood a former world No 1. Like Ian Poulter, Westwood and Garcia are European Ryder Cup stalwarts. Wiesberger came close to winning the Race to Dubai when winning three times in 2019.

Oosthuzien, 39, is a surprise name given he finished in the top three of three majors in 2021. His compatriot Branden Grace holds the record for the lowest round at a major thanks to a 62 at the 2017 Open Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa tees off on the 12th hole – GETTY IMAGES

PGA Tour rebels

Taylor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Chase Koepka

Kevin Na

Hudson Swafford

Peter Uihlein

Andy Ogletree

Turk Petit

All American with the exception of Australian Matt Jones, these players have risked derision and potential sanctions from the biggest Tour in world golf. Andy Ogletree and Turk Petit are Korn Ferry Tour players, the tier below the PGA Tour. Chase Koepka is the younger brother of Brooks.

By far the best player in the field is Dustin Johnson, whose inclusion will shock the sport. The two-time major champion looks to have plenty of years in him even if his 2022 form has been below his high standards. Johnson won five points from five at last year’s Ryder Cup and is the World No 13.

Once an additional five players from the Asian Tour come through qualifying, there will be one spot in the field remaining. All eyes on Phil Mickelson’s next move.