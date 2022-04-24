Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Are Married!

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

Meet the Johnsons!

Pro golfer Dustin Johnson and model-actress Paulina Gretzky said “I do” in front of friends and family on Saturday, a source tells PEOPLE.

The source says the newlyweds exchanged vows, as planned, at Tennessee’s luxurious Blackberry Farm, located roughly three hours outside of Nashville.

The luxe resort is tucked away in Walland and has become a highly sought-after venue known for its peaceful atmosphere and romantic setting. (A rep for Johnson declined to comment; reps for Gretzky did not immediately respond to a request.)

Gretzky — who shares two kids with Johnson: 4-year-old River and 7-year-old Tatum — walked down the aisle in a dress designed by Vera Wang. While most wedding details have so far been kept private, Gretzky shared her dress shopping experience with fans on social media, gushing over her day with the iconic designer in an previous Instagram post.

“Women empowering women at its finest. Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you ❤️,” she wrote in April 2021.

She has likewise been teasing other moments (and the wedding’s date) in the lead-up to this weekend’s ceremony — including a snap featuring her sister, Sara, and her bridesmaid Kristina Melnichenko captioned with “going to the chapel” plus a look at a decked-out golf cart monogrammed with “PD.”

On Saturday, Gretzky shared a passionate handwritten note on Instagram from her husband-to-be in which he wrote of their future and their romance.

Paulina Gretzky Dustin Johnson wedding note

“Paulina, you are the love of my life. I’m counting the seconds until I marry you,” he wrote. “I love you to the moon and back. xo, Dustin.”

Johnson, 37, and Gretzky, the 33-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, began dating in early 2013 before announcing their engagement that summer.

She quickly became a well-known face at Johnson’s tournaments and he frequently voices his gratitude for having her at his side.

“She’s such a big supporter of mine,” he previously told PEOPLE.

During an appearance on the Pillows & Beer podcast in May 2021, Paulina explained the reason for the couple’s extended engagement.

“I just did things my own way, I just didn’t want to listen to how everyone else viewed things,” she said then. “I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that’s ever happened to us happen so quickly.”