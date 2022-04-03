Durant goes off for 55, Warriors stun Jazz

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don’t forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Saturday’s five-game slate started off with two early-afternoon duds but finished on a high note. Kevin Durant scored a career-high point total, but the Nets dropped another winnable game. Down big for most of the game, the Warriors stunned the Jazz with a late, 18-0 run with six straight triples. Let’s get into all the action!

76ers 144, Hornets 114

The Sixers snapped a three-game skid with a dominant win over Charlotte. The Hornets have already clinched a spot in the play-in tournament, so there’s not much to play for at this point. Philly is two games behind Miami for the top seed in the East with five games to play.

Gordon Hayward returned and went for five points (2-of-6 FG), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes. His return is too late for most fantasy managers, but if you’re among the 29% of Yahoo leagues in which he’s available and still have games next week, he’s worth a speculative add as Charlotte ramps him up.

LaMelo Ball turned in a mediocre performance with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, five assists, two rebounds, two steals and six turnovers.

Terry Rozier amassed 10 points on nine shots and added six assists, four rebounds and a ridiculous five steals. His end-of-season run comes to an end on a high note.

Joel Embiid dominated yet again with a 29-point, 14-rebound, 6-assist performance. He plays again Sunday against the Cavaliers, and opposing centers have feasted against Cleveland’s frontcourt without Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Tobias Harris had a tremendous performance and turned in 23 points, five rebounds, five triples, four assists and a steal. He’s had a rough stretch since the All-Star break, but Tobi has provided third-round value over the last week. He’s got a fantastic matchup with a decimated Cleveland roster on Sunday.

James Harden produced a double-double with 12 points and 13 assists, adding eight boards and a steal. His shooting has been poor recently, but the counting stats have been fantastic.

Cavaliers 119, Knicks 101

Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak of its own, and the Cavs earned a much-needed win after going 1-5 in six prior contests. New York is eliminated from playoff contention, so it’s a perfect time to highlight some young talent like Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.

There’s no stoppin’ Obi Toppin. The second-year man provided a 20/4/4/1 line that included a career-high in points, and he should continue to start and soak up minutes with news that Julius Randle (quad) will miss the rest of the season. Toppin averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 boards, 3.8 dimes, 1.6 stocks and 1.3 triples in four prior starts. He’s available in 78% of Yahoo leagues, and if your fantasy season extends into next week, Toppin is a priority add with games against Brooklyn, Washington and Toronto on tap.

RJ Barrett shot just 4-of-18 for 12 points, and he added four rebounds, two assists, a steal and three TOs. He’s been huge since the All-Star break and came into this one with three straight 20 point games on nearly 45% shooting. Consider this a one-off given his stellar play as of late.

Immanuel Quickley’s late-season surge continued, as IQ went for 17 points, seven boards, seven dimes, three triples and two steals. He posted 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 triples while shooting better than 45% from the field and 85% from the charity stripe. He’s still rostered in only 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Moses Brown finished with 16 points, 13 boards and a swat in 30 minutes. He’s gone from 7% rostered to 24% between Thursday and Saturday, and it’s due to averages of 14.3 points and 11.6 rebounds on 71% shooting. He’s got a tough matchup with Philly on Sunday, but if you need some big-man stats to close out the week, make sure to stream him.

Darius Garland posted another double-double with 24 points and 13 dimes, while Caris LeVert finished with 19/6/6/2 and three triples. Both should continue to be strong producers for the final week of the regular season.

Hawks 122, Nets 115

Brooklyn dropped another crucial game, and with the loss, the Nets fall to the 10th seed and clinch a berth to the play-in tournament. Atlanta moves up to the 8th seed and still has a slim chance to make the 6th seed if Chicago loses out and Atlanta wins out.

Kevin Durant erupted for a career-high 55 points to go with eight triples, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. It’s his third game with at least 50 this season, breaking a tie with Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving for most in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving finished with 31 points on 32 shot attempts, seven triples, six assists, two rebounds and a steal. He’s now 38-of-105 over his last four games, but given how efficiently he’s scored for most of the season, it’s only a matter of time before he breaks out of his slump.

Andre Drummond put up eight points, 13 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He’s pulled down double-digit boards in five straight, and while his rebounding and defensive stats are usually useful, his fantasy value is mostly limited to those two categories.

Patty Mills turned in zero points on 0-of-7 shooting and added one assist, one rebound and two turnovers. He’s started 15 games since February and averaged just 8.9 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 triples while shooting a pathetic 30.7% from the field and 50.0% from the free-throw line. There’s no need to even bother streaming him anymore.

Trae Young went off 35 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four triples and scored 11 points in the final minute and a half of this one, including a dagger three to put Atlanta up by eight. He’s averaged better than 30 points and 10 dimes over his last 11 games.

Danilo Gallinari put up 15 points, five rebounds, two triples, an assist and a steal, and he’s played well in John Collins’ absence. He should continue to see plenty of minutes for as long as Collins remains out.

Heat 127, Bulls 109

Miami won its 50th game of the season to increase its hold on the No. 1 seed by 1.5 games, while Chicago falls to 6th and just two games ahead of Cleveland.

DeMar DeRozan accounted for 26 points on 6-of-18 shooting and added two assists, a rebound and a steal. He averaged nearly 40 points per game on 52% shooting over his last three, so we’ll chalk up the inefficiency to an off-night.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and added five rebounds, five assists, two rebounds and a steal. It was his 18th 30-point game of the season, and he’s averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 boards, 4.5 dimes and 2.8 triples this season.

Patrick Williams finished with 12 points (4-of-6 FG, 1-of-1 3-Pointers), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. He’s only rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues and is worth adding in competitive leagues after two strong showings.

Kyle Lowry finished the game with 19 points, 10 dimes and a rebound for his first double-double since Feb. 26. It’s been an up-and-down season for Lowry since returning to the lineup, but he’s mostly been solid over his last 10 appearances.

Jimmy Butler provided 22 points, seven boards, six dimes, two threes and a steal to guide Miami to victory. He’s been excellent since his dud against the Nets last Saturday.

Bam Adebayo scored 16 points and was a bit light in the peripherals, finishing with seven rebounds and three dimes. He wasn’t needed much on either end of the court, as the Heat got a balanced effort from its players.

Warriors 111, Jazz 107

Utah and Golden State were separated by just two games coming into this one, but the Warriors took down the Jazz to distance themselves further. Down 15, Golden State went on an 18-0 run late to go ahead and never looked back. The team improves to 7-13 since the All-Star break with this much-needed victory.