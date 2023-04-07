Durant, Booker, Paul and Ayton out at Lakers in 2nd of back-to-back games

LOS ANGELES – Kevin Durant will miss Friday’s game against the Lakers in Los Angeles under left ankle injury management.

Durant missed 10 games with a left ankle sprain suffered on March 8 in a pregame workout. He returned March 29 against Minnesota as the Suns (45-35) are 8-0 with him in the lineup.

The two-time finals MVP played 41 minutes in Thursday’s win over Denver. So he and LeBron James won’t meet again as they two haven’t played against each other since Christmas 2018.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will also sit Friday under rest in the second of a back-to-back. Booker played 38 minutes, Paul played 37 minutes and Ayton logged in 32 minutes Thursday.

T.J. Warren is also out for a second straight game due to illness.

Phoenix already has the fourth seed in the West locked up. The Suns are on a season-high seven-game winning streak and have the NBA’s longest active win streak going right now.

They’ll close out the regular season Sunday at home against the Clippers (42-38), who are currently fifth in the West. The 4-5 seeds meet in the first round of the playoffs.

The Lakers (41-39) are listing LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) questionable and D’Angelo Russell (foot) probable. They’ve already clinched a play-in berth, but the Lakers could still finish as high as a fifth seed in the West.

If Golden State (42-38) wins Friday at Sacramento (48-32) and the Suns beat the Lakers, the Lakers will be locked into a play-in game. The Lakers advanced to the 2021 postseason through the play-in by beating Golden State in a 7-8 matchup at home for the seventh seed, but Phoenix beat them in the first round, 4-2, on its way to the NBA Finals.

