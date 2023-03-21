Duran Duran Reunites With Andy Taylor for Upcoming Album

Duran Duran took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 20) to confirm that they have a new album on the way this year, and surprised fans by announcing that former guitarist Andy Taylor will be playing guitar on select tracks.

“Duran Duran are thrilled to confirm a special new music project is in the works, set for release later this year on BMG,” the group wrote in their social media statement. “The new recordings will feature extended Duran Duran family and friends, old and new, including our former bandmate Andy Taylor who will join us on guitar on a few tracks.”

When the group split in two in 1985, following the release of the James Bond theme “A View to A Kill,” Taylor and bassist John Taylor formed The Power Station with the late Robert Palmer and Tony Thompson, while the others created Arcadia. Taylor contributed to sessions for the 1986 album Notorious, then went his own way with a solo career. He’d reunite with DD for 2004’s Astronaut album, and for tour dates in support.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The guitarist was expected to join current members Simon LeBon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor at Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, but had to miss it due to his illness.

John Taylor recently discussed the upcoming Duran Duran album with The Mirror, and having Andy be part of it. “We’re working on an album right now that is going to be coming out at the end of the year and [Andy Taylor] is playing guitar,” the bassist explained. “There’s a lot of cover songs on the album, songs meaningful to us when we were kids. So having him be a part of that project is great.”

