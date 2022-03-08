Duplantis clears 6.19m to break world pole vault record

Duplantis clears 6.19m to break world pole vault record

by

Reuters

Boeing suspends Russian titanium as Airbus keeps buying

(Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Monday it had suspended buying titanium from Russia, while its European rival Airbus continues to use supplies from the nation that hosts the world’s largest supplier of the commodity, VSMPO-AVISMA. The head of state-controlled VSMPO-AVISMA hit out at Boeing’s decision to suspend the contract, which had been renewed four months ago at the Dubai Airshow where Boeing pledged to keep the Russian company as its largest titanium supplier.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.