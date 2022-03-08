Duplantis clears 6.19m to break world pole vault record

Reuters

Boeing suspends Russian titanium as Airbus keeps buying

(Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Monday it had suspended buying titanium from Russia, while its European rival Airbus continues to use supplies from the nation that hosts the world’s largest supplier of the commodity, VSMPO-AVISMA. The head of state-controlled VSMPO-AVISMA hit out at Boeing’s decision to suspend the contract, which had been renewed four months ago at the Dubai Airshow where Boeing pledged to keep the Russian company as its largest titanium supplier.