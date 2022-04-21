‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie, Starring Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page, Officially Has a Title

The highly anticipated “Dungeons & Dragons” movie officially has a title.

Paramount Pictures and eOne announced that the film has been dubbed “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” The official title treatment was released with a video set to epic music and posted to the film’s social media accounts. With a release date set for March 3, 2023, the title reveal marks the official start of the film’s (publicity) campaign.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

Speaking to Variety last June, Page teased that the film will be a “huge sigh of relief for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ fans everywhere,” although he was careful to not spill any spoilers, as very little is still known about the movie’s premise. “It’s a brilliant job. I’m literally paying my mortgage by fighting imaginary dragons.”

Pine has described the movie as a mix between “Game of Thrones,” “The Princess Bride,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and a little bit of “The Goonies.”

“We had a hell of a fun time making it,” Pine told Collider. “It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s ’80s heartfelt; there’s a bit of ‘Goonies’ in there.”

He also teased some details about his character in the movie, describing him as “the ultimate party planner,” noting that the directing duo of Goldstein and Daley are “killer guys” who know how to make comedy with heart.

“I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot,” he added. “We had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that’s all you can ask for.”

Based on Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons, the film’s screenplay is written by Goldstein, Daley and Michael Gilio from Gilio’s story with Chris McKay. The project is being produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer, with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman and Greg Mooradian.

