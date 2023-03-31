Dungeons & Dragons Makes $5.6M In Previews – The Hamden Journal

Paramount and eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has made $5.6M in previews. That’s not all from Thursday, but includes advance Amazon sneaks among other pre-screenings. Before Thursday, we’re told Dungeons & Dragons made $1.5M. While the feature take of the popular role-playing game has been hot in word of mouth (92% on Rotten Tomatoes) and with critics (89% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), tracking has sat on the movie with a $30M-$40M domestic opening projection for the $150M production.

The John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directed/written movie is also hitting 58 offshore territories including the UK (distributed by eOne), Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Spain, with an outlook of $25M+. At the high-end, it’s a hopeful $65M global start.

MORE….