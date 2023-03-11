‘Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Review: Chris Pine – The Hamden Journal

I have friends who’ve played table-top, role playing, and fantasy game Dungeons and Dragons (DnD), but I haven’t played ever. My friends tell me I’m missing out by not playing, but none of them will explain and teach me how to play, but what I’ve learned is that players can create their own characters and adventures. Whether Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves keeps true to the spirit of the game, I can’t say. However, as a film, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein’s execution pays off in a major way. Written by Daley, Goldstein, and Michael Gilio, the movie has an all-star cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Daisy Head.

Things begin in a world where monsters, creatures, and humans live and work together. Edgin ‘The Bard’ (Pine) a single father who has been separated from his daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman) for two years, and his best friend Holga ‘The Barbarian’ (Rodriguez) are cell mates in a medieval supermax prison due to a botched heist gone wrong. The two eventually escape with the plan for Edgin to be reunited with his daughter and one of his old partners, Forge (Grant), who has been his child’s guardian since he’s been imprisoned.

Once The Bard does find them, he notices something is amiss with his former friend and partner who mysteriously amassed great wealth in a short amount of time. With both men at odds thanks to Forge’s new money and new counsel Sofina (Head), Edgin aims to get to the bottom of what’s going on. With him and Holga now on the run, they build a group of powerful allies including Simon ‘The Sorcerer’ (Smith), Doric ‘The Druid’ (Lillis) and ‘Xenk The Paladin’ (Page) with the aim of Kira back from Forge stopping evil from taking over the land.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a welcomed improvement from the Dungeons and Dragons film from 2000. A film that took itself too seriously and ended up bombing at the box office that year. The most enjoyable thing about the newest version is the relationship between its characters, particularly Edgin and Holga. He has the gift of gab and makes all the plans, and she is the muscle. They see themselves as equals and best friends with no hint of romance between them which is so damn refreshing to see. Their young counterparts round out a diverse group of misfits on a grand adventure where everyone has something to fight for, which speaks to the themes of resilience, bouncing back from failure, and finding your chosen family.

Daley, Goldstein, and Giliois’ script is a hodgepodge of genres featuring comedy, fantasy, action and horror, encompassed in a heist film and meshes smoother than expected. The action scenes are well choreographed with no shakycam, or cheap quick cuts that give the audience whiplash. While sometimes hokey, the VFX comes through making this world seem vast, and fantastical. The direction really shines when it captures the gorgeous hillside landscapes of Iceland and Northern Ireland where the movie was shot. One issue that stands out the pacing suffers from the need for the story to over explain which makes sense because narrative is trying to appease fans and the general public, but it makes the 2:14 runtime seem even longer.

With renewed interest in the fantasy genre, it’s good to see something outside of Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones getting it right and having a good time. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is also one of the better game adaptations to hit theaters due to all of the elements coming together– a strong cast, a decent story, dynamic direction and pleasing special effects.