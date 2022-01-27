‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Squid Game’ Among 2022 Producers Guild Award Nominees

The Producers Guild of America has announced its nominations in the motion picture and television categories for the 2022 Producers Guild Awards, which will be held on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

In the Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures category, Being the Ricardos (Todd Black), Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas), CODA (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger), Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, Kevin Messick), Dune (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve), King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith), Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner), The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Roger Frappier), Tick, Tick … Boom! (Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda) and West Side Story (Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger ) were nominated.

The Handmaids Tale season 4, The Morning Show season 2, Squid Game season 1, Succession season 3 and Yellowstone season 3 were nominated for the Norman Felt Award for outstanding producer of episodic television drama category, while Cobra Kai seasons 3 and 4, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11, Hacks season 1 and Ted Lasso season 2 were nominated for the Danny Thomas award for outstanding producer of episodic television comedy.

In limited and anthology series television, Dopesick, Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad, WandaVision and The White Lotus received nominations.

Animated features Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon and Sing 2 got nods as well.

In December, the PGA announced its nominees in the documentary space. Notably missing from the nominees list were Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die.

Final ballots will close on Feb. 10. Since the association was founded, the PGA has predicted 22 of the past 32 best picture winners at the Academy Awards.

See below for the full list of nominees.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

