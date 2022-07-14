‘Dune Part Two’ Adds Souheila Yacoub To Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Souheila Yacoub has joined the cast of Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two. Yacoub will join the all-star ensemble that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, who are expected to reprise their roles, as well Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler, who were also recently announced. Denis Villeneuve is back to write, direct and produce. Jon Spaihts will return to co-write with Villeneuve. Yacoub will play Shishakli.

Legendary had no comment. Production is expected to start in the fall, with the film set to bow on October 20, 2023. Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick are producing. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Even with the first Dune going day-and-date on HBO Max, the film was still able to thrive in theaters with an opening weekend of $41 million, which exceeded expectations and led to a quick greenlight for a sequel weeks later. The film has grossed $400 million at the worldwide box office to date, including $108 million domestically. It also recently racked up 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and took home six statuettes.

Yacoub was most recently seen in Gaspar Noé’s Climax and her other credits include Yassine Qnia’s De Bas Etages and Anaïs Volpé’s The Braves, which were all selected at the Cannes Film Festival. She also starred in Philippe Garrel’s The Salt of Tears which premiered at the Berlinale. She was one of the leads in the high profile drama series Les Sauvages directed by Rebecca Zlotowski and in the Arte/Hulu epic war series No Man’s Land directed by Oded Ruskin.