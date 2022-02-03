‘Dune’ Leads Pack in Diverse List Full of Surprises

Denis Villeneuve’s grand sci-fi spectacle Dune has emerged with 11 nominations for the 2022 BAFTA film awards, as unveiled on Thursday, leading the pack of 48 films that will be vying for gold statuettes at the ceremony on March 13.

Dune’s results are unlikely to surprise many — the film was hotly anticipated to dominate, especially in the craft categories, as it has done in other nomination slates (it also bagged a best film nomination). Neither are the eight nominations for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog or the six for Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. But it’s the nominees elsewhere that are likely to have the industry talking, with the 2022 list awash in new faces, unexpected additions and several major absentees (perhaps most notably the complete snubbing of Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama Spencer).

While Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio have all scored best actor nominations (DiCaprio’s sixth and, remarkably, Smith’s first), the remaining slots are filled by Mahershala Ali plus Brit stars Adeel Akhtar (for After Love) and Stephen Graham (Boiling Point), leaving out several faces considered awards frontrunners, including Andrew Garfield (whose Tick Tick … Boom! also failed to land a single nomination), Bradley Cooper and Denzel Washington (again).

Over in the best actress category, there was no space for BAFTA favorite Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) or Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), with After Love star Joanna Scanlan, Passing’s Tessa Thompson and The Worst Person in the World lead Renate Reinsve joining Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) and Emilia Jones (CODA).

This trend continued in the supporting categories, with BAFTA touting the fact that 19 of the 24 performance slots overall in 2022 are first-time nominees. The best supporting actor shortlist — which includes BAFTA’s first deaf nominee in CODA star Troy Kotsur — is entirely made up of BAFTA debutants.

But perhaps the biggest surprise of all for 2022 is in the best director category. Sitting alongside Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) and Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) are not, as some might have very easily assumed, Dune’s Villeneuve (a strange omission given its 11 nominations elsewhere), Belfast’s Branagh (possibly the biggest shock of all given he’s on home soil) or West Side Story’s Steven Spielberg (whose film only managed to land five BAFTA nominations after topping the longlist with 15 placings). Instead, BAFTA voters went away from mainstream voices, with Aleem Khan (After Love), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Audrey Diwan (Happening) and Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau (Titane).

For the British Academy, which went through a grueling review to improve diversity in its awards just two years ago, resulting in the most diverse mix of nominees in its history in 2021, the 2022 list further underscores its efforts to change the voting process and create what it has repeatedly described as a “level playing field” for all films.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Director

After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, Coda

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

Original Score

Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod

Dune, Francine, Maisler

The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune Greig, Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren

The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune, Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera

Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka

Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace, Jo Prichard

Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-Mcphee

