‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Land on Makeup, Visual Effects and Sound Shortlists

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have unveiled the shortlists for 10 categories in the Oscars race for 2022, and “No Time to Die” and “Dune” have dominated the technical fields and landed on the shortlists for Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects and Sound.

The Academy on Tuesday also revealed shortlists for the Best Live Action Short Film and Best Animated Short Film races, advancing 15 films each from fields of more than 145 and 82, respectively.

This year’s visual effects race is overrun by blockbusters, including four Marvel movies “Black Widow,” “Eternals,” “Shang-Chi” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” as well as “Free Guy,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Godzilla Vs. Kong” and “The Matrix Resurrections,” which opens in theaters Wednesday. Branch members from the visual effects committee will watch 10-minute reels and interviews with the talent and then vote on the final field of five nominees.

Also new this year to get a shortlist is the Sound category, which combines the previous Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing categories. Another 10 films advanced in the category, and it’s a mix of dramas such as “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog,” musicals such as “West Side Story” and “tick, tick…BOOM,” action films such as “Spider-Man,” “A Quiet Place Pt. 2,” “Dune,” “No Time to Die” and “The Matrix” and Edgar Wright’s stylized period thriller “Last Night in Soho.”

As for Makeup and Hairstyling, the futuristic looks from “Dune” and the sleek modern style of “No Time To Die” will vie for nominations against a plethora of fashionable period pieces, including “Cruella,” “Cyrano,” “House of Gucci,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story.” The elaborate makeup work done on Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America” was also recognized, as was the superhero makeup for “The Suicide Squad” and the transformative work done on Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

This year’s nominations voting period begins Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and ends Feb. 1. Nominations will then be unveiled on Feb. 8, and the 94th Oscars will air Sunday, March 27.

Check out the complete shortlists in five of the Oscars categories below.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Shortlist

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“The Suicide Squad”

“West Side Story”

Best Animated Short Film Shortlist

“Affairs of the Art”

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”

“Bad Seeds”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Flowing Home”

“Mum Is Pouring Rain”

“The Musician”

“Namoo”

“Only a Child”

“Robin Robin”

“Souvenir Souvenir”

“Step into the River”

“Us Again”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Best Live Action Short Film Shortlist

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“Censor of Dreams”

“The Criminals”

“Distances”

“The Dress”

“Frimas”

“Les Grandes Claques”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Stenofonen”

“Tala’vision”

“Under the Heavens”

“When the Sun Sets”

“You’re Dead Helen”

Best Sound Shortlist

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

Best Visual Effects Shortlist

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”