‘Duncanville’ Canceled At Fox After 3 Seasons – The Hamden Journal

Animated family comedy Duncanville is coming to an end.

Fox has canceled the series, which comes from Amy Poehler, The Simpsons veteran Mike Scully and former Simpsons writer-producer Julie Scully, after three seasons.

The series is averaging a 0.2 in live+7 numbers with 641,000 viewers and around 1.1M multiplatform viewers per episode.

TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery

The third season, which premiered in May, recently wrapped up on Fox. However, there are six final episodes that the broadcast network does not plan to air that will exclusively stream on Hulu later this year.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Universal TV and Fox Entertainment, the series was part of Fox’s Animation Domination block alongside shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, The Great North and Housebroken. The first season launched on Sunday nights, the second season initially premiered in a similar slot before moving to Mondays the majority of its season and it was back on Sundays for its third season.

Duncanville follows a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, voiced by Poehler, with a rich fantasy life and the people in his world. Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls. But the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Poehler voices Duncan’s mother, Annie, and Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, Jack. Featured voices also include Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski.

Kathy Najimy and Natalie Palamides recurred with guest voices from the likes of Alice Cooper, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Nick Offerman, Stephen King, Jessica Simpson, Joan Jett, Jake Tapper and Dave Grohl.

Duncanville is animated by Fox-owned Bento Box Entertainment.

The move comes as Fox prepares for the launch of new animated series including Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and Jon Hamm-voiced Grimsburg.

Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Fox Finally Unveils Schedule & Gives ‘Monarch’ A Sweet Post-NFL Launch Perch; Nets Overall Play It Very Safe – Update